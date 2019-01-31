EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Stake Raised by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.6% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $23,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $124.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.04.

In related news, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $235,862.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,528.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $291,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $99.45 on Thursday. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 88.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 30.90%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

