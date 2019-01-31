Envestnet (ENV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Envestnet earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Envestnet’s score:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENV. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $53.31 on Thursday. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, insider Anil Arora sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $275,908.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,623.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,909 shares of company stock worth $429,469. 5.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

