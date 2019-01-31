Entegris (ENTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 139,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,257,617 shares.The stock last traded at $33.12 and had previously closed at $33.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $51.00 target price on shares of Entegris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,866 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,327,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,394,000 after acquiring an additional 701,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,923,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,123,000 after acquiring an additional 437,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,923,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,123,000 after acquiring an additional 437,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Entegris by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,259,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,453,000 after acquiring an additional 352,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

