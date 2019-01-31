Entegris (ENTG) Given a $51.00 Price Target by Loop Capital Analysts

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) received a $51.00 price objective from equities researchers at Loop Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Entegris alerts:

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.89. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,923,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,123,000 after buying an additional 437,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,923,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,123,000 after buying an additional 437,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,580,000 after buying an additional 1,174,866 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,327,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,394,000 after buying an additional 701,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,301,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,632,000 after buying an additional 45,779 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.