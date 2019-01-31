Ensco Plc (ESV) Holdings Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,691 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 524,515 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ensco were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ensco in the second quarter worth $427,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ensco by 6.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,395,479 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $249,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ensco by 40.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,093 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 149,869 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ensco during the third quarter valued at $17,860,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ensco during the third quarter valued at $127,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ensco alerts:

In related news, VP Steven Joseph Brady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $27,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 314,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESV. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ensco in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Societe Generale raised Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ensco in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ensco in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $6.00 price target on Ensco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

NYSE ESV opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ensco Plc has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $9.51.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.66 million. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ensco Plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ensco Plc (ESV) Holdings Reduced by Cwm LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/ensco-plc-esv-holdings-reduced-by-cwm-llc.html.

About Ensco

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.