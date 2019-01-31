EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK) Shares Sold by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 162,136 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 271.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 1,746.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE ENLK opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. EnLink Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.67 and a beta of 2.02.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream Partners had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream Partners LP will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 23rd. EnLink Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,200.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENLK. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on EnLink Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered EnLink Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/enlink-midstream-partners-lp-enlk-shares-sold-by-perella-weinberg-partners-capital-management-lp.html.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.