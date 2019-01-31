EnerSys (ENS) Receives $93.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.19.

ENS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.77 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 13.8% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $83.94. 1,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,104. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $62.85 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

