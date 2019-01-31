Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 551,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,167 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $24,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Energizer by 14.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 738,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,460,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 142.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,966,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Energizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Energizer by 64.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Energizer by 102.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 39,834 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan R. Hoskins acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,734. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 4,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $199,222.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,369.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,360 shares of company stock worth $1,216,822. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

ENR opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. Energizer Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $42.74 and a twelve month high of $65.57.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.64 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 549.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

WARNING: “Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/energizer-holdings-inc-enr-shares-bought-by-deprince-race-zollo-inc.html.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.