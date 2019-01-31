Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.78.

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 165.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 72.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,497,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,730,000 after acquiring an additional 628,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 47.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,803,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,553,000 after acquiring an additional 579,715 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 254.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 611,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 456.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 467,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 383,656 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

