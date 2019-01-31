Encana Corp (ECA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) will report sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Encana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Encana posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Encana will report full year sales of $4.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Encana.

Get Encana alerts:

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Encana had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Encana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Encana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price objective on Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered Encana from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

In other Encana news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman bought 25,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sherri Anne Brillon bought 17,250 shares of Encana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $152,662.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 114,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,360.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 261,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,884. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Encana by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Encana by 816.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Encana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Encana by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Encana by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,264,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,466,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.97. Encana has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $14.28.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

See Also: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encana (ECA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.