Emercoin Reaches Market Cap of $11.44 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00007645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, xBTCe, Crex24 and Livecoin. Emercoin has a total market cap of $11.44 million and approximately $76,684.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000139 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 43,329,922 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, xBTCe, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Crex24 and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

