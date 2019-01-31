Emerald Advisers LLC Has $26.73 Million Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 286,127 shares during the quarter. Steven Madden accounts for about 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $26,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 45,334 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 30,015 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Richard P. Randall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $46,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.66. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $39.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $458.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOO. BidaskClub cut shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

