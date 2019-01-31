Emerald Advisers LLC Has $23.88 Million Stake in Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,263,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 287,182 shares during the quarter. Simply Good Foods accounts for approximately 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $23,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 979.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Partners Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMPL opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.83. Simply Good Foods Co has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $21.03.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. CL King initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

