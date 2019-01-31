eMagin (EMAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on eMagin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. eMagin has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.05.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 81,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $86,725.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,017,952 shares of company stock valued at $953,936.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

