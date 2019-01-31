ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Price Down 14.4% This Week

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 27.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. One ELTCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $46,512.00 and approximately $766.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELTCOIN has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.01848383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00180557 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00198712 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029451 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ELTCOIN Token Profile

ELTCOIN was first traded on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

