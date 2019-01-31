Edward P. Garden Sells 1,400,000 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Stock

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $75,096,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE BK opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.19%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $830.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

