Ebix (EBIX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

EBIX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Maxim Group set a $22.60 price target on shares of Ebix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ebix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Ebix alerts:

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.48. Ebix has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $89.10.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.63 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 23.85%. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ebix will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robin Raina acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $52,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,599,960 shares in the company, valued at $188,817,902. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $8,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,415,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,303,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,160. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 2.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,827,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,912,000 after acquiring an additional 83,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,811,000 after acquiring an additional 185,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,251,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,234,000 after acquiring an additional 55,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ebix by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,251,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,234,000 after acquiring an additional 55,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ebix by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,237,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,961,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.