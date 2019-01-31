eBay (EBAY) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.62-2.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.7-10.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.18 billion.eBay also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.62-2.68 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. BidaskClub raised eBay from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.47.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,937,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,821. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 23.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In related news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $99,468.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,501.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 17,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $501,771.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 289,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,529.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,165. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

