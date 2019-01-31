easyJet (EZJ) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Monday. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Commerzbank raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,683 ($21.99) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,469.73 ($19.20).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 1,290 ($16.86) on Monday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 977.38 ($12.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.20).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 58.60 ($0.77) per share. This is a positive change from easyJet’s previous dividend of $40.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 5.28%.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,134 ($14.82) per share, for a total transaction of £147,420 ($192,630.34). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,039 shares of company stock valued at $14,787,279.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

