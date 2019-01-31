Eastman Chemical (EMN) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.69-9.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.01.
Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,421. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $112.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.
In related news, Director David W. Raisbeck bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $988,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,951.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
