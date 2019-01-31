Eastman Chemical (EMN) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.69-9.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.01.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,421. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $112.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.

In related news, Director David W. Raisbeck bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $988,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,951.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/eastman-chemical-emn-issues-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.