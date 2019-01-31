East Africa Metals (EAM) Trading Up 21.2%

East Africa Metals Inc (CVE:EAM)’s share price was up 21.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 178,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 55,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market cap of $29.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29.

East Africa Metals Company Profile (CVE:EAM)

East Africa Metals Inc, a minerals exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

