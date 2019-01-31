Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Total SA (TOT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 11,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter worth about $60,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Total by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Total by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Total by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOT. Cowen began coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Total from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

TOT stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,124. Total SA has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a $0.7267 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.95%.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

