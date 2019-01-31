Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $4.72 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,641 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 346.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SU. CIBC began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Macquarie upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. GARP Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

SU traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,195. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

