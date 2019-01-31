Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 187,150 shares during the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners accounts for 1.5% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.09% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $35,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,579,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,664,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,130,000 after acquiring an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 72,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 61,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KNOP traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $18.68. 51,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.60.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $70.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KNOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company loading, transportation and storage of their crude oil services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

