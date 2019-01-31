Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 4,470 Shares of Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Twitter worth $13,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5,495.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Twitter by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 441,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,780,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.24. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Twitter news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $41,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,084,112 shares of company stock valued at $227,415,474 over the last three months. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.77.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

