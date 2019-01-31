Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 776.3% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW opened at $159.96 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.49 and a 52-week high of $178.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $781,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/dynamic-advisor-solutions-llc-has-781000-stake-in-ishares-sp-500-growth-etf-ivw.html.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.