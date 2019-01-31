Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $72.88 on Thursday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $64.46 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

