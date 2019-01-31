DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.60 million, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.81 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,374,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,141,000 after buying an additional 78,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,635,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 939,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,635,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 774,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,031,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

