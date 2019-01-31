Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) Position Reduced by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 161,061 shares during the quarter. Dunkin Brands Group makes up about 1.1% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Manhattan Co. owned about 3.20% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $169,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard J. Emmett sold 51,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $3,688,140.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Emmett sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $3,325,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,561 shares of company stock valued at $28,902,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNKN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,752. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on DNKN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.76.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants, which engages in the service of hot and cold coffee, baked goods, and ice cream. It operates through the following segments: Dunkin’ Donuts U.S., Dunkin’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S.

