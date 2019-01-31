Duke Realty (DRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $202.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 56.94%. Duke Realty’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Duke Realty updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.37-1.43 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.37-1.43 EPS.

Shares of DRE opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

