Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Position Trimmed by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $103,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $204,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $202.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.75 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

