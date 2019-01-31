DTE Energy (DTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 7th. Analysts expect DTE Energy to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DTE stock opened at $115.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.21. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $94.25 and a 1-year high of $121.00.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.62%.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Jeffrey A. Jewell sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $1,197,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,858 shares in the company, valued at $10,160,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,040 shares of company stock worth $1,919,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “DTE Energy (DTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/dte-energy-dte-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.