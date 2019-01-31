Drive Shack Inc (DS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Drive Shack an industry rank of 152 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DS shares. ValuEngine cut Drive Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Drive Shack from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 40.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 98.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 42.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,701,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DS traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $4.21. 223,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,711. The company has a market capitalization of $279.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Drive Shack has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.06.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $87.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of March 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 74 properties in 12 states. The company's Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida.

