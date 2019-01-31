Drive Shack Inc (DS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Drive Shack an industry rank of 152 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DS shares. ValuEngine cut Drive Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Drive Shack from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.
NYSE DS traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $4.21. 223,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,711. The company has a market capitalization of $279.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Drive Shack has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.06.
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $87.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%.
Drive Shack Company Profile
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of March 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 74 properties in 12 states. The company's Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida.
