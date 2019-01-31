Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post sales of $85.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.70 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $107.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $372.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $363.80 million to $378.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $357.01 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $382.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRQ shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

DRQ traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,423. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,482,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,454,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,482,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 9.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,200,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,992,000 after acquiring an additional 183,841 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,456 shares in the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

