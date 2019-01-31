Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.93% of Donegal Group worth $11,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in Donegal Group by 115.0% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 395,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 105,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,794,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $41,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,012.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $61,665 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $375.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.43.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $196.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DGICA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

