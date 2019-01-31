Dominion Energy (D) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 1st. Analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $69.44 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $77.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Macquarie set a $78.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.55.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.02 per share, with a total value of $300,003.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,389.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

