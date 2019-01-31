Dollar General Corp. (DG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.60 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will post sales of $6.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.63 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $6.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $25.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.50 billion to $25.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.18 billion to $27.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 32,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.63, for a total transaction of $3,627,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,060.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 337,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,478,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,712. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $85.54 and a 12 month high of $118.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

