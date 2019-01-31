Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) versus Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) Critical Review

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $231.23 million 3.11 $51.28 million $1.35 14.61 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.58 million 5.18 $1.32 million N/A N/A

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 22.18% 8.22% 0.79% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 9.34% 1.51% 0.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dime Community Bancshares and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 1 1 1 0 2.00 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 0.57%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans; one-to-four family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and home improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; acquisition, land development, and construction loans; small business administration loans; finance loans and leases; and consumer loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non-Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 28 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau County, and Suffolk County, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities; and provides insurance products and services. As of October 19, 2018, it operated through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.