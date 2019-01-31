DigitalNote (XDN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $275,591.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $6.46 million and $275,591.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.01258321 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00018732 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007625 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00001872 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000736 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,928,822,446 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

