DigiByte 24 Hour Volume Hits $462,417.00 (DGB)

DigiByte (CURRENCY:DGB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Kucoin and Crex24. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $99.88 million and $462,417.00 worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Primecoin (XPM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000311 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 11,378,753,090 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io . The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Security: DigiByte uses five highly advanced cryptographic algorithms. Speed: DigiByte transaction notifications occur in 1-3 seconds, blocks are discovered every thirty seconds and transactions are fully confirmed every 3 minutes. Future planned upgrades will make these times even faster. Fees: Most DigiByte to DigiByte transactions are free or carry a very small network-mining fee to incentivize people to mine. Worldwide: DigiBytes are already stored, traded and transacted in over 89 countries. Decentralization: There is no need for a middleman or third party or central server. Re-Spend: Send DigiBytes you received to someone else in as little as three minutes. Finite Production: New DigiBytes are added to the network every thirty seconds through a process called mining as each new block (or grouping of transactions in a spreadsheet like format) is discovered by the network. Scarcity: 21 Billion DigiBytes will be created in 21 years. 1% Monthly New Minting Reduction: New DigiByte production decreases 1% every month. Mining: DigiByte mining is decentralized with five independent, highly secure mining algorithms. Adaptable, innovative & flexible: DigiByte is constantly adding new features & services to remain on the cutting edge of digital currency technology. Committed Development: DigiByte has been under constant, progressive development for over one year now with core development team members from all over the world. Millennial Acquisition Potential: DigiByte provides merchants, banks & other legacy institutions with a new means of acquiring & connecting with tech savvy millennial users. A Bright Future: DigiByte has many new & exciting projects underway to be released throughout 2015 to increase DigiByte utility and new user adoption across the globe. “

DigiByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, cfinex, Livecoin, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, Trade By Trade, CryptoBridge, C-Patex, Crex24, OKEx, Huobi, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Bittrex, Graviex, HitBTC, OOOBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

