Diageo plc (DEO) Shares Bought by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises about 1.5% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Diageo were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Diageo by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO traded up $7.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.89. 31,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,859. Diageo plc has a one year low of $131.22 and a one year high of $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.75.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

