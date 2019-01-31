Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €37.20 ($43.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Societe Generale set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €34.67 ($40.32).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €25.59 ($29.76) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

