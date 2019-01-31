Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Shares Sold by Gifford Fong Associates

Gifford Fong Associates lowered its holdings in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DB. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

DB stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

