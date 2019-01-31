Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Shares Sold by Gifford Fong Associates

Gifford Fong Associates lowered its holdings in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DB. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.
DB stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.27.
Deutsche Bank Company Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.
