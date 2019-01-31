Despegar.com (DESP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on Despegar.com in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Despegar.com had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $121.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Despegar.com will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Despegar.com by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,658,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,785 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in Despegar.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,619,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 28,599 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,672,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,876,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,044,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

