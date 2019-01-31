Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Trims Position in Murphy Oil Co. (MUR)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 879,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 94,103 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $20,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 383,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. National Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

MUR stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -210.15 and a beta of 2.19.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 3.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelli M. Hammock sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $81,898.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $213,247.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

