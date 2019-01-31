DENTSPLY SIRONA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,381 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,203% compared to the typical daily volume of 106 put options.

In other news, insider Markus Boehringer sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $279,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,541,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,169,000 after acquiring an additional 479,331 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 110,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 154,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $928.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “DENTSPLY SIRONA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (XRAY)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/dentsply-sirona-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-xray.html.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.