D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. FIX cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.64.

Shares of DLTR opened at $96.04 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

