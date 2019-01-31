D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Booking by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Booking by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Booking by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 1,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Booking by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,796.66, for a total transaction of $528,218.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 881 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,047. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG opened at $1,818.70 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,606.27 and a 52-week high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). Booking had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $34.43 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Booking from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,240.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,147.59.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

