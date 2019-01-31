Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22 to $0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.78 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CY. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.05.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,977,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,325. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $18.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $55,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,898 shares of company stock worth $968,272. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/cypress-semiconductor-cy-issues-q1-earnings-guidance.html.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.