Cypher (CYP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.00

Cypher (CURRENCY:CYP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last week, Cypher has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. Cypher has a total market cap of $307,014.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Cypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cypher coin can currently be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.03064771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.77 or 0.03280929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00909430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.01251055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00113592 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.01407177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00288048 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00024247 BTC.

Cypher (CRYPTO:CYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Cypher’s total supply is 6,365,285 coins. Cypher’s official Twitter account is @CypherCoin2015

Cypher can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

